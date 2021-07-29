Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils move for Ruben Neves at advanced stage - report

Manchester United's move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is at an advantaged stage, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already welcomed Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford this summer, and Raphael Varane is expected to complete his switch from Real Madrid in the coming days.

United's business is unlikely to end there, with Solskjaer said to be targeting a central midfielder too.

Paul Pogba faces an uncertain future, with the France international a target for PSG.

The 28-year-old only has a year remaining on his United contract and could be sold before the transfer window closes next month.

But the Red Devils' interest in Neves predates the rumours that Pogba could be on his way to the French capital.

United have also been credited with an interest in Leon Goretzka and Saul Niguez.

But according to Eurosport transfer expert Dean Jones, it is a deal for Ruben Neves that is "reasonably down the line".

" I just haven’t heard a lot about Saul Niguez personally,” he told The Football Terrace podcast.

“So it’s hard for me to asses that one. So I’d say because of the information I’ve had, and it all depends on your sources, I know for a fact that they do like Neves, that they’ve been working on it in the background and it’s reasonably far down the line.

“And if they do want to progress with it they can, because the foundations have been laid.

“I don’t know about Saul Niguez, how much weight there really is behind that so it’s difficult for me to judge.

“There’s enough out there to believe there’s some substance to it but I’m sceptical because it’s Saul Niguez, this has happened a few times.”

Many United fans are keen to see the club add a midfielder to the ranks, with doubts over whether Fred and Scott McTominay is a good enough partnership to win the Premier League title.

That must be the objective for United, who have had a fine start to the summer transfer window.

