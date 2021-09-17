Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: German international Matthias Ginter on Spurs’ radar

Nuno Espirito Santo is still looking to strengthen the Tottenham Hotspur defence and sees Matthias Ginter as a key target.

According to Calciomercato, the German international centre-back is being watched by some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Despite signing Cristian Romero from Atalanta to replace Toby Alderweireld, Nuno still wants to add another defender to the Spurs ranks.

Romero has made just one substitute appearance for his new side as he gradually adjusts to life in the Premier League, which has been complicated by a knee injury and the need to quarantine on his return from South America.

Although Tottenham started the season with three wins and three clean sheets, propelling them to the top of the table, they were given a reality check by last week’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Davinson Sanchez was missing for the trip to Selhurst Park, meaning that Japhet Tanganga moved infield to partner Eric Dier, with new signing Emerson Royal coming in at right-back.

Tanganga was sent off early in the second half and Spurs were soon overrun, conceding a Wilfried Zaha penalty and a brace from debutant Odsonne Edouard.

Nuno will hope that the result was nothing more than a blip but is still believed to be keen to enhance his options at centre-back.

At 27, Ginter has already made more than 250 appearances in the Bundesliga for Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and now Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has spent the last four years.

He made his debut for the national team as a late substitute against Chile in March 2014 and was an unused member of the squad that won the World Cup that summer.

Ginter has won 44 caps for Germany so far and started all four games at the Euros, including their second-round defeat to England at Wembley.