Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte admits he has not spoken with Harry Kane about his future

Antonio Conte has admitted he has not spoken to Harry Kane about his future.

The Tottenham talisman tried to join Manchester City in the summer, but the Premier League champions failed to meet Spurs' asking price.

City could renew their interest in the England captain next summer, although Conte's arrival in north London might improve Tottenham's chances of retaining the striker.

And while the Italian has not openly discussed Kane's future with him, he believes his career would be best served by staying put.

"Honestly, it's not necessary," Conte told Sky Sports when asked if he had discussed Kane's future with him.

"Harry knows me very well and my history is very clear. I'm not someone who is happy starting somewhere without having a top target and that's the people I like to work with.

"There is the will to build something important and Harry knows this. I wouldn't be here if there wasn't ambition from me or from my players.

"I've told them I'm here because I trust them. You can stay for many years in the same team but you only write the story at this club if you win.

"By winning trophies, you go into the story of the club. I understand that Harry is someone who wants to win trophies and he can helped us achieve this as we're talking about a world-class player.

"He's a player with great talent and in these eight days that we've worked together I can see that it is enough to tell him only once what it is I want in a moment.

"He understands quickly and he's shown me that he's a clever player. He weighs up every situation and knows exactly where the 'keeper is whenever he's inside the box - the first post, the second post or whether he can kick it through his legs.

"If you're not the coach, you can still know a player but only superficially. It's only when you're really close to them that you can truly know the levels of their talent.

"Now I'm working with Harry, I have the pleasure and opportunity of knowing him I can tell you that we're talking about a really top player.

"He wants to win and so do we. After two or three weeks, I'm sure I haven't made a mistake in taking this decision."

Tottenham will move up to seventh place in the Premier League if they beat Leeds on Sunday.

