Tottenham transfer news: Spurs settle on Dusan Vlahovic as favoured Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham have made Dusan Vlahovic their leading transfer target if Harry Kane leaves the club, according to reports.

Manchester City continue to pursue the England captain, although they have less than 10 days to strike a deal before the window closes on August 31.

Spurs are said to value Kane at around £160m and remain insistent that they will not let their most prized asset leave for less.

The north Londoners have drawn up contingency plans, though, should City come up with the cash to prise the 28-year-old away from the club.

According to La Repubblica, Tottenham will attempt to bring Vlahovic to the Premier League if Kane does depart.

They have identified the 21-year-old as an ideal replacement for their talisman, while Fiorentina are thought to be willing to sell the Serbia international for the right price.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season, a tally bettered by only Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Luis Muriel.

He is already off and running for the 2021/22 campaign, having scored twice in Fiorentina's 4-0 Coppa Italia victory over Cosenza.

Vlahovic now has Jose Mourinho's Roma in his sights as Fiorentina prepare to take on the Giallorossi on Sunday.

Tottenham may hope that the youngster is not in London come September 1 if that means they have succeeded in retaining Kane.

But the worry for Spurs is that Vlahovic might not be available right up until the transfer deadline.

Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the former Partizan striker and could make a move next week.

That would complicate matters for Tottenham, who are unlikely to try and sign Vlahovic if Kane ends up staying.

We are therefore in a situation where Fiorentina are in effect waiting on Manchester City to potentially begin the transfer dominoes.

In the meantime Kane is expected to be involved when Tottenham face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

