Transfer news: Manchester City lead Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in Darwin Nunez race

Four Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to reports.

The Uruguay international joined the Portuguese giants in 2020 and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his debut season.

He has made a brilliant start to the current campaign, finding the back of the net six times in seven outings.

His most recent efforts came in Benfica's 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Nunez grabbing a brace against Ronald Koeman's side.

The 22-year-old's recent performances have not escaped the attention of major European clubs.

Bayern Munich are thought to be tracking the forward, but the Daily Star reports that Manchester City are currently leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also sniffing around the frontman, who started his career with Penarol.

City are at the front of the queue, though, thanks in large part to their healthy relationship with Benfica.

The two clubs have regularly done business in recent years, with City buying Ederson and Ruben Dias from the Portuguese side.

Nicolas Otamendi moved in the opposite direction last summer following a five-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Nunez has a £125 buy-out clause in his contract but he is likely to be available for a much smaller sum.

City believe Benfica would be willing to sell the striker for £70m at the end of the season.

That is less than half the amount Tottenham demanded for Harry Kane in the summer.

City ultimately pulled out of a deal for the England captain, leaving them without a senior No.9 this season.

Pep Guardiola has insisted he is happy with his squad but it would be a surprise if City did not look to bring in a genuine centre-forward ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Guardiola's striker-less side will face Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday.

