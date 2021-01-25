West Ham United transfer news: Prolific Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard targeted in £35million move

Selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax has left West Ham United light up front, with Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard targeted as a potential replacement.

The French striker arrived at Celtic Park from Paris Saint-Germain on loan in August 2017, before the move was made permanent for a club record fee at the end of another treble-winning campaign for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Edouard, who was the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer last season as Celtic claimed their ninth consecutive title, has added plenty of goals and trophies to his collection in recent years but is now looking to take the next step in his career.

The 23-year-old has 18 months left on his contract and Celtic would rather cash in than risk losing him on a free transfer.

There have been few expensive signings so far in the January transfer window, as clubs continue to adjust to the effects of coronavirus, but Edouard wouldn’t come cheap.

David Moyes has had him scouted several times and believes that he would be a handful for English defences to deal with.

A fee of £35million has been touted, according to the Daily Star, but Edouard is thought to be holding out for a move to a bigger club, with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen.

After offloading Haller, West Ham are short on outright strikers. Michail Antonio has made the position his own under Moyes, but 18-year-old Mipo Odubeko is an inexperienced understudy.

The Hammers have also been linked with RB Leipzig’s Patson Daka, Bordeaux’s Josh Maja and Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri in recent weeks.

The current owners’ record of signing strikers is patchy and will be put to the test as Moyes looks to build on a promising first half of the season that sees his team sitting in seventh.