AC Milan v Inter Milan live stream: How to watch the Coppa Italia from anywhere in the world

AC Milan v Inter Milan live stream, Tuesday 1 March, 8.00pm GMT

One of European football’s most illustrious rivalries resumes when AC Milan and Inter Milan face off at San Siro in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

The two sides are currently in the middle of a fierce Serie A title battle, with Milan currently only behind leaders Napoli on goal difference, and two points clear of champions Inter.

But both sides have stumbled recently, and come into the Derby della Madonnina in need of a morale-boosting victory.

Milan have twice squandered opportunities to take control of the title race in the last two weeks, after being held to back-to-back draws by relegation battlers Salernitana and Udinese.

However, Stefano Pioli’s side are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and haven’t slumped quite as badly as their rivals.

The Nerazzurri were big favourites to reclaim the Scudetto last month, but a 2-1 defeat to Milan in the league derailed their season.

Inter were in charge of the game after Ivan Perisic put them in front before half time, but Olivier Giroud struck twice in the space of three second-half minutes against the run of play to turn the game on its head.

Simone Inzaghi’s side responded by knocking Roma out of the cup to reach the semi-finals, but since then they’ve drawn two and lost two.

A 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, which came despite an encouraging performance, a league loss to Sassuolo by the same scoreline, and Friday’s 0-0 draw with Genoa have unsurprisingly raised questions about their blunt attack.

The winners will face either Juventus or Fiorentina, although the finalists won’t be decided until the second legs are completed in April.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Tuesday 1 March, and it is being shown on Premier Sports 1. See below for international broadcast options.

