Huddersfield Town v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Huddersfield Town v Burnley live stream, Friday 29 July, 8pm BST

Huddersfield Town and Burnley will raise the curtain on the new Championship season when they go head-to-head at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday night.

It has been a summer of change for both clubs. Huddersfield, beaten in the play-off final by Nottingham Forest last season, parted ways with Carlos Corberan earlier this month. The timing was not ideal, with the Spaniard leaving after Town had returned to pre-season training. Huddersfield opted to promote from within by handing the reins to Danny Schofield, who was part of Corberan's staff last term.

There has been plenty of movement in terms of players too, with Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo leaving for Forest and six senior players joining the club. Huddersfield start as outsiders for promotion, but Schofield will hope that they can at least challenge for the play-off places having comfortably finished in the top six last time out.

Mike Jackson almost kept Burnley in the Premier League last season, but he was not chosen as the club's new permanent manager. Instead, the Clarets have tasked Vincent Kompany with getting them back into the top flight as quickly as possible. The Manchester City legend has already moved to overhaul Burnley's style of play, but it may take a while for him to get his ideas across fully.

Defensive stalwarts Ben Mee and James Tarkowski are among the notable absentees, along with Dwight McNeil and Nick Pope - all four players have secured employment in the Premier League. Burnley have spent around £15m on new recruits, including Scott Twine from MK Dons, Josh Cullen from Anderlecht and Arijanet Muric from Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see how Kompany lines up on Friday. Among all the new faces, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork will have important roles to play at the John Smith's Stadium and throughout the season.

Huddersfield will have to make do without Matty Pearson after he suffered an injury in their pre-season friendly against Bolton.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 29 July, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

