Norwich City v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the League Cup from anywhere in the world

Norwich City v Liverpool live stream, Tuesday 21 September, 19:45pm BST

Trying to find a Norwich City v Liverpool live stream? Well, you've come to the right place!

Liverpool’s quest for a record ninth League Cup title begins with a trip to a Norwich side in dreadful league form on Tuesday.

The Reds are currently tied with Manchester City as the most successful side in the tournament’s history, with eight titles, and they head to Carrow Road in flying form.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten this season, and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the end of August was the only time they have failed to win after six games in all competitions.

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita were on target as they defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday to go joint-top of the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Norwich’s form has been a complete contrast, however; after five rounds of league action the newly promoted Canaries are yet to pick up a single point.

With two goals scored and an alarming 14 conceded in that time, there is plenty of work to be done, and reaching the next round of the cup will require a stunning upset.

Klopp will be without the injured Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams for the trip to East Anglia, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt due to illness.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

