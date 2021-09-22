Wolves v Tottenham live stream: How to watch the League Cup from anywhere in the world

Wolves v Tottenham live stream, Wednesday 22 September, 7:45pm BST

Tottenham will be hoping to end their slump in form when they travel to Wolves on Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup.

The north London club were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in last season’s final, and they haven't won a trophy since winning this competition in 2007-08.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be well aware of the importance of earning silverware, but his side face a major early test in their quest to go one step further than last season in the cup.

Wolves hammered Nottingham Forest 4-0 to reach this stage, but their form has been inconsistent of late and they’ve picked up just three points from the opening five games of the Premier League season.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford was their latest setback on Saturday, but Bruno Lage’s side may be buoyed by a Spurs slump.

Tottenham lost 3-0 to Chelsea on Sunday, the same margin they went down to Crystal Palace by a week earlier, and between those two defeats they could only draw 2-2 with Rennes in the UEFA Conference League.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is not being shown live on UK television.

UK TV schedule

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

