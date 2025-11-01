How to watch Crystal Palace v Brentford: Live streams, TV info, preview for 3pm kick-off

Watch Crystal Palace v Brentford in the Premier League this weekend as South London takes on West London, with all the TV and streaming information right here in this guide.

Crystal Palace v Brentford key information • Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

The Eagles have been in dire form as of late and will have to up their game against Keith Andrews' outfit. Palace's recent slump has perhaps been coming, after Everton dashed their 19-match unbeaten run last month.

The Eagles have not won a Premier League match since the end of September, and manager Oliver Glasner is attempting to find a solution to their recent woes.

Brentford hammered League Two side Grimsby Town 5-0 to seal a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals earlier this week.

It's now three wins on the spin for the Bees, and after beating Premier League champions Liverpool too recently, boss Andrews is being commended for his team's displays as of late.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Palace vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Crystal Palace v Brentford on TV in the UK?

Crystal Palace v Brentford has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day, or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Crystal Palace v Brentford in the US

Crystal Palace v Brentford is available for those in the United States thanks to Premier League broadcast regulars Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live-streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

Watch Crystal Palace v Brentford in Australia

Fans of Premier League football in Australia can watch Crystal Palace v Brentford through Stan Sport, the exclusive rights holder for English top-level football down under.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase, but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Crystal Palace v Brentford from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security; it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas, including if you want to watch Crystal Palace v Brentford this weekend.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Can I still get tickets for Crystal Palace v Brentford?

Crystal Palace v Brentford: Premier League preview

Palace's form is beginning to become something of a worry, especially after their imperious unbeaten run came crashing down at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last month.

Since then, the Eagles have drawn with Bournemouth in a six-goal thriller, before suffering back-to-back losses against AEK Larnaca in Europe and another defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta has also gone two games without a goal, following his hat-trick against the Cherries, and the big French forward will no doubt hope to be back amongst the goals this weekend.

The Bees can have the recent form of striker Igor Thiago to thank for their recent upturn, with the 24-year-old now boasting 7 goals in 10 games so far this season.

Many had suggested Andrews' side may be one of the favourites for relegation after a summer that included high-profile losses, but it's so far, so good for the West London side.

A huge win over the Mariners in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday will have helped the mood in the camp no end, and a win against Palace could again go a long way to helping their hopes of climbing up the table as we approach the festive period.

Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva are both continuing in their ACL recoveries, whilst Aaron Hickey and Yegor Yarmoliuk could be back in contention for Saturday's short trip to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-3 Brentford

Brentford are one of the in-form sides at present and FourFourTwo predicts another win against a low-on-confidence Eagles side this weekend.