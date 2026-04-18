Is Newcastle vs Bournemouth on TV? FREE stream and TV info for Premier League clash at St James' Park
Bournemouth can keep their European hopes up with a win at St James' Park
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Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth today as two mid-table sides meet in the north-east, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday 18 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET
• Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle
• Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 10-day free trial (US)
• TV & Streaming: Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Newcastle United have been poor all season long and talk of a summer mass exodus continues to dominate the chatter in the north-east.
Andoni Iraola's exit in May will be met with great sadness at Bournemouth and it remains a secret for now which job he will take up next, after a stellar spell at the Vitality Stadium.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth for free
Newcastle vs Bournemouth is broadcast on USA Network in the US, which is available for free thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial.
Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.
Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Newcastle vs Bournemouth. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the