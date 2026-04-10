How to watch West Ham vs Wolves: free streams & TV details as the Hammers look to escape the bottom three

Watch West Ham United vs Wolves today as Nuno Espirito Santo welcomes his old club to east London, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

If it all looks like too little too late for Wolverhampton Wanderers, former Wolves boss Nuno has it all to fight for in his newish role in charge of more convincing relegation battlers West Ham.

A full weekend of Premier League action kicks off at the London Stadium in the aftermath of an international break that left the teams already eliminated from the FA Cup twiddling their thumbs.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham United vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Wolves for free

In the United States, you can stream West Ham United vs Wolves with YouTube TV's 21-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch West Ham United vs Wolves from anywhere

What if you're away from home when West Ham United vs Wolves is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.