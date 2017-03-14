The 18 best coaches to snap up in Football Manager 2017

You’re not alone. While the overriding direction and management style in your FM 2017 game will come from you, you’ll need a backroom team to help implement your ideas. Harry Redknapp had Joe Jordan and Jim Smith, Sir Alex Ferguson used Brian Kidd, Brian McClair, Steve McClaren and Carlos Queiroz, while Brian Clough was thought to be only half the manager without assistant Peter Taylor.

Who will your sidekicks be? If you don’t care about expertise and competency, then it’ll be jobs for the boys. If you do, and you’re at one of the elite clubs, you’ll want to be targeting the best assistant coaches in the world.

Best goalkeeper coaches

Silvino Louro, 5/5

Wage: £10k

Would suit: Chelsea, Real Madrid

The Portuguese has worked with compatriot Jose Mourinho at multiple clubs, following the Special One from Porto to Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and back to Chelsea, before joining him at Manchester United last summer. Coached Petr Cech, Vito Baia and Julio Cesar when they were named UEFA Goalkeepers of the Year in 2004, 2005 and 2010 respectively.

Frans Hoek, 5/5

Wage: N/A – unattached

Would suit: Any elite club

A long-time associate of Louis Van Gaal, Hoek also had a spell coaching Poland’s best goalkeepers under Leo Beenhakker, including at the 2006 World Cup. Has his own coaching style known as the ‘Hoek method’, which involves creating a profile of what top goalkeepers should aspire to.

Best defensive coaches

Jaap Stam, 5/5

Wage: £10k

Would suit: Any elite Premier League club

The Reading manager is unlikely to be tempted away from his current post, but he could be one to keep an eye on if things go awry at the Madejski. One of England’s top clubs would suit the former Ajax assistant should he leave the Royals.

Mike Phelan, 4.5/5

Wage: N/A – unattached

Would suit: Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham

Phelan is the ideal pick-up for any top clubs looking for a new defensive or tactical coach. Dispensed with by Hull in January, the former Norwich defender’s coaching CV boasts three Premier League titles and two Champions League finals while assisting Fergie at Old Trafford.

Best tactical coaches

Sandra Rossi, 4.5/5

Wage: £800

Would suit: Real Madrid, Barcelona

The first female assistant coach in South America is a key component of Marcelo Gallardo's River Plate outfit, but she could be lured with a huge offer from one of Europe’s traditional powerhouses.

Aurelio Andreazzoli, 4.5/5

Wage: £3,500

Would suit: Chelsea, Arsenal

Luciano Spalletti’s right-hand man has been at Roma since 2005 and acted as caretaker manager for a brief period in 2013. Although 63 years old, the tactical master would suit most top Premier League sides if a big enough contract offer is tabled.

Angelo Alessio, 4.5/5

Wage: £16k

Would suit: Juventus, Arsenal, Man United

Antonio Conte’s right-hand man is difficult to obtain. However, should the Italian be relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge (surely a likely eventuality at some point under Roman Abramovich) then it's worth going all out for the former Italy, Napoli and Juventus assistant.

Best ball control/shooting coaches

Joao Tralhao, 5/5

Wage: £5k

Would suit: Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich

The Benfica Juniors coach has worked with many Portuguese super-talents, most recently overseeing the development of Bernardo Silva, Andre Gomes and Renato Sanches before the trio departed for some of the world’s biggest clubs. Would be the ideal pick-up for a club wishing to bring through the best youth talent in world football.

Rodolfo Borrell, 4.5/5

Wage: £10k

Would suit: Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool

Lionel Messi’s first coach joined Pep Guardiola’s team at Manchester City last summer. Already in situ at City, he was previously the technical director of Liverpool’s youth academy under Rafael Benitez, before moving to the Etihad Stadium to perform a similar role. Another coach worth shortlisting in case he becomes available following Guardiola’s exit from City.

Dennis Bergkamp, 4/5

Wage: £2,400

Would suit: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea

The non-flying Dutchman is carving out a solid coaching reputation at Ajax, but he'll probably wish to test himself at one of Europe’s powerhouses in the future.

Best attacking coaches

Nils Arne Eggen, 4.5/5

Wage: £100

Would suit: Liverpool, Tottenham

The veteran 75-year-old former Norway coach and part-time teacher is a strong believer in 4-3-3, total football and effective counter-attacking. Coined the phrase “Arse-football” (which apparently is a good thing). Go get him.

Brian McClair, 4.5/5

Wage: N/a - unattached

Would suit: Tottenham, Everton

Available on a 'free', the former Manchester United Academy Director is clued up when it comes to in-game tactics. Highly recommended.

Boro Primorac, 4.5/5

Wage: £38k

Would suit: Real Madrid, Barcelona (when Arsene leaves Arsenal)

When you’re fluent in nine languages and earning more money per week than many elite footballers, you know you’re onto a good thing. Ladies and gents: Arsenal’s first-team coach Boro Primorac.

Best fitness coaches

Elio Carravetta, 5/5

Wage: £800

Would suit: Any elite club

The Brazilian strength and aerobic coach can be found at Internacional and recruited for a moderate outlay. He’s simply one of the best coaches in the game.

Darcy Norman, 5/5

Wage: £12k

Would suit: Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Roma’s Canadian Director of Performance doesn’t come cheap, but you'll get a world-class strength and aerobic coach for your investment.

Tony Colbert, 5/5

Wage: £2,500

Would suit: Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Arsenal’s best fitness coach can only be prised away by the world's richest clubs, although there are plenty of others to go for if you can’t steal him. Julio Santella or Anselmo Sbragia are cheaper options; both should be free to begin with.

Best mental coach

Philipp Laux, 4/5

Wage: £1,800

Would suit: Chelsea, Manchester City

The German plies his trade as a sports psychologist at Stuttgart. Has previously worked for the German FA and at Bayern Munich under Jurgen Klinsmann. Also worth checking out: John Harbin, Steve Black.

Best versatile coach

Phil Neville, 4/5

Wage: Free transfer

Would suit: Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool

Who knew that the former Man United and Everton full-back was so adept at all manner of coaching disciplines? One of FM 2017’s most gifted all-round coaches is yours for nothing, available on a free transfer.

