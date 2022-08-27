Arsenal vs Fulham live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Fulham live stream, Saturday 27 August, 5.30pm

Arsenal will be looking to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium in the late kick-off on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's men have made a terrific start to the new campaign. They are the only side in the division with a 100 per cent record after three rounds of matches, following victories over Crystal Palace (opens in new tab), Leicester (opens in new tab) and Bournemouth (opens in new tab). The fixture computer has arguably been kind to the Gunners thus far, but you can only beat what is in front of you and Arteta's side have done so in impressive fashion.

This is a team which looks stronger than its predecessor from last season, with summer signings Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus having both hit the ground running. Arsenal (opens in new tab) fans have plenty to be excited about, and they will fancy their chances of making it four wins from four this weekend.

That is not to dismiss the challenge posed by Fulham (opens in new tab), who are unbeaten after two draws and a win in their first three games. The Cottagers looked to be heading for a third stalemate in a row last weekend, as Brentford (opens in new tab) fought back from two goals down to level things up at 2-2 at Craven Cottage.

But Fulham did not curse their luck and feel sorry for themselves. Marco Silva's side continued to commit bodies to attack, and they were rewarded when Aleksandar Mitrovic notched the winner in the 90th minute.

Arsenal will have to make do without Reiss Nelson, but Arteta has no fresh injury concerns and is likely to name an unchanged starting XI for this London derby.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano and Manor Solomon, as the club seeks its first ever win away to Arsenal (at either Highbury or the Emirates).

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 27 August and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

