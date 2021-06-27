Belgium v Portugal live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Belgium v Portugal live stream, ITV, Sunday 27 June, 8pm BST

Arguably the most mouth-watering tie of the last 16 takes place in Seville on Sunday when two of the pre-tournament favourites, Belgium and Portugal, go head to head for a quarter-final spot.

The two nations were high on the list of the bookies’ favourites before Euro 2020 kicked off, with both sides boasting squads dripping with talent.

Belgium fared better in the group stages, but with good reason – they had to get past Russia, Finland and Denmark, while Portugal’s title defence began in the ‘group of death’ against France, Germany and Hungary.

The Belgians powered through Group B with ease, winning all their games with an aggregate score of 9-1.

Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku have been in particularly irresistible form.

The Inter Milan striker has netted three goals so far, while the Manchester City magician almost single-handedly turned the game around against Denmark when he came off the bench for the second half with his team trailing 1-0 to score one goal and set up another in a 2-1 win.

There is a suspicion that the Belgians are a little too top-heavy; names like Tomas Vermaelen and Jason Denayer in defence are a bit at odds with the attacking superstars on offer, which include Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens as well as the aforementioned duo.

Portugal will be hoping they can put that back line to the sword in a game that could also prove to be a big moment for the Golden Boot race, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lukaku among the favourites to finish as top scorer.

Portugal snuck through as one of the best third-placed teams after beating Hungary, losing to Germany and drawing with France in a so-so group showing.

Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot against the world champions to take his tournament tally to five goals so far, two more than Lukaku.

There’s certainly a sense that the best is yet to come from the defending champions, although the same was true in 2016, when they drew all three group games before going on to win the tournament.

A total of six goals conceded in three games is a concern, especially against Belgium’s attacking arsenal, but it could make for a thrill-a-minute contest in Spain. Let’s hope so.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on ITV. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Belgium v Portugal live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for any Euro 2020 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch Harry Kane's in-swinging corners without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.