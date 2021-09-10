Birmingham City v Derby County live stream: How to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Birmingham City v Derby County live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 10 September, 8pm BST

The Championship action returns on Friday night as Birmingham City take on Derby County at St Andrew's.

The Blues have had a broadly positive start to the season, winning two and drawing two of their five fixtures to date. Lee Bowyer's side have been particularly effective on the road, collecting seven points from a possible nine away from the second city. However, a 0-0 draw with Stoke City and a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth is all they have to show for their games at St Andrew's so far.

Home form was a problem for Birmingham last season too. They won only six of their 23 matches at their own ground, and collected fewer points at home than everyone in the division but Rotherham United. That is something Bowyer will be desperate to improve upon, and Birmingham's home form did pick up after the former midfielder took charge in the middle of March.

Derby continue to be dogged by off-field complications, but they have made a promising start to the season on the pitch. Wayne Rooney deserves credit for creating a competitive team given the myriad problems he had to contend with in the summer.

Derby have been hard to beat so far, losing only one of their five matches. Three of those games were drawn, and Rooney will want to start turning some of those draws into wins, but the Rams have shown grit and determination in the early weeks of the campaign.

Troy Deeney is in line to make his debut for Birmingham, the club he supported as a boy, although he is likely to start on the bench.

Derby could be without Tom Lawrence, who is suffering from a niggling groin injury. Sam Baldock has recovered from a hamstring problem, but Kamil Jozwiak is unlikely to start having been in action for Poland as recently as Wednesday night.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

ALSO SEE Premier League: Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Championship fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action from the craziest league in the world without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com