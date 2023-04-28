Brentford v Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday 29 April, 3.00pm BST

Brentford v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford v Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford v Nottingham Forest isn't on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

After finally ending their long wait for a league win, Nottingham Forest’s bid to stay up continues with a trip to a Brentford side still eyeing a late European push.

Forest stunned Brighton with a 3-1 victory at the City Ground in midweek, ending an 11-match winless run stretching back to 5 February and sending them one point above the relegation zone.

Brentford had a similarly morale-boosting week, claiming a first win in six by beating Chelsea 2-0 away and moving within six points of the top six in the process.

In November, the two sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in Nottingham, where Brentford came from behind to lead only for a 96th-minute Mathias Jorgensen own goal to earn Forest a point.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Christian Norgaard is carrying a knock for Brentford, while Keane Lewis-Potter, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson and Thomas Strakosha are also out.

Forest’s lengthy injury list includes Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Ryan Yates, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Jack Colback, Gustavo Scarpa, Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson and Chris Wood.

Form

Brentford: WDLLL

Nottingham Forest: WLLLL

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Brentford v Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Brentford v Nottingham Forest will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford v Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Saturday 29 April in the UK. The game isn't being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.