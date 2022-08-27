Brentford vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford vs Everton live stream, Saturday 27 August, 3pm

Brentford will be looking to bounce back from defeat in last weekend's west London derby when they host Everton on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's side were involved in an early-season thriller last time out, as they went down 3-2 to local rivals Fulham (opens in new tab). It was the first ever meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League, and Brentford (opens in new tab) thought they had done enough to earn a point after fighting back from two goals down. But Aleksandar Mitrovic struck in the 90th minute to leave the Bees in despair.

Nevertheless, Thomas Frank's side have made a positive start to 2022/23. Avoiding second-season syndrome is the objective this term and Brentford have already shown that they will be competitive regardless of what happens. Their 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United (opens in new tab) was one of the best results in the club's history, and the Bees will go into Saturday's match believing they have what it takes to emerge triumphant.

Everton (opens in new tab) have just one point to their name after a difficult beginning to the new campaign. Back-to-back defeats by Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Aston Villa (opens in new tab) were followed by a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) last weekend, as Frank Lampard's men finally scored their first goal of the season.

The team's attacking output remains an issue, though, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined and Anthony Gordon reportedly keen to leave for Chelsea. The homegrown forward is expected to be involved against Brentford despite the Blues' interest, but Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes are all on the treatment table alongside Calvert-Lewin.

As for Brentford, they will have to make do without Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos and Kristoffer Ajer, all of whom are injured. Mads Roerslev and Keane Lewis-Potter are both doubts, but Mikkel Damsgaard could make his first start in the Premier League following his summer switch from Sampdoria.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August. See below for international broadcast options.

