The full Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad is back and looking to get up the table in Women's Super League. The question is a clear one. 

Can the Seagulls finally settle under Dario Vidosic after a couple of seasons of managerial upheaval? They are one of the best-run WSL clubs off the pitch but need stability in the dugout to realise their lofty ambitions – Albion have rattled through five bosses in the past two years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
2Maria ThorisdottirDF
3Poppy PattinsonDF
5Guro BergsvandDF
6Vicky Losada (captain)MF
7Aisha MasakaFW
8Pauline BremerFW
9Lee Geum-minFW
10Jelena ČankovićMF
14Jorelyn CarabalíDF
18Maisie SymondsMF
20Dejana StefanovićMF
21Madison HaleyMF
27Rachel McLauchlanDF
28Melina LoeckGK
32Sophie BaggaleyGK
33Charlize RuleMF
Hannah PoulterGK
Marit AuéeDF
Marisa OlislagersDF
Fran KirbyMF
Bex RaynerMF
Kiko SeikeMF
Michelle AgyemangFW
Nikita ParrisFW
Bruna VilamalaFW

