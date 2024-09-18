The full Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad is back and looking to get up the table in Women's Super League. The question is a clear one.

Can the Seagulls finally settle under Dario Vidosic after a couple of seasons of managerial upheaval? They are one of the best-run WSL clubs off the pitch but need stability in the dugout to realise their lofty ambitions – Albion have rattled through five bosses in the past two years.

Marquee signing Fran Kirby brings her quality and experience from Chelsea, but losing both England’s Katie Robinson and forward Elisabeth Terland are blows. They need a solid year.

This is looking like it could be an exciting season for the Sussex outfit. Preseason was excellent, too, with three wins – as Brighton beat Portsmouth 4-0, Malaga 7-0 and Granada 3-2.

As a club in the Women's Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion enter the FA Cup in the fourth round. This will be taking place in January.

The League Cup, meanwhile, begins in October for the Seagulls. Brighton will be facing Birmingham City, Leicester and Bristol City in the group stage.

FourFourTwo has everything you need to know about the Seagulls and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Brighton women's squad

Seagulls captain Vicky Losada (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Melina Loeck

GK: Sophie Baggaley

GK: Hannah Poulter

DF: Maria Thorisdottir

DF: Poppy Pattinson

DF: Guro Bergsvand

DF: Jorelyn Carabalí

DF: Rachel McLauchlan

DF: Marit Auée

DF: Marisa Olislagers

MF: Vicky Losada (captain)

MF: Jelena Čanković

MF: Maisie Symonds

MF: Dejana Stefanović

MF: Madison Haley

MF: Charlize Rule

MF: Fran Kirby

MF: Bex Rayner

MF: Kiko Seike

FW: Aisha Masaka

FW: Pauline Bremer

FW: Lee Geum-min

FW: Michelle Agyemang [1]

FW: Nikita Parris

FW: Bruna Vilamala[2]

[1] on loan from Arsenal

[2] on loan from Barcelona

Squad numbers

The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 2 Maria Thorisdottir DF 3 Poppy Pattinson DF 5 Guro Bergsvand DF 6 Vicky Losada (captain) MF 7 Aisha Masaka FW 8 Pauline Bremer FW 9 Lee Geum-min FW 10 Jelena Čanković MF 14 Jorelyn Carabalí DF 18 Maisie Symonds MF 20 Dejana Stefanović MF 21 Madison Haley MF 27 Rachel McLauchlan DF 28 Melina Loeck GK 32 Sophie Baggaley GK 33 Charlize Rule MF — Hannah Poulter GK — Marit Auée DF — Marisa Olislagers DF — Fran Kirby MF — Bex Rayner MF — Kiko Seike MF — Michelle Agyemang FW — Nikita Parris FW — Bruna Vilamala FW

Key player

Fran Kirby with Ian Wright (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion women's key player: Fran Kirby

For all that she achieved at Chelsea, Kirby’s nine-year spell at the club was subject to many disruptions. The skilful forward now has a fresh start at Brighton, who have also recruited Nikita Parris from Manchester United.

At her best, Kirby is almost unstoppable. An incisive passer and tricky dribbler, her technical ability more than compensates for a lack of physical presence. She will look to inspire the Seagulls to success in the next chapter of an illustrious career.

Manager

Brighton & Hove Albion women's manager: Dario Vidosic

Former Australia international Vidosic arrives fresh-faced at Sussex after two years at Melbourne City – a member of the City Football Group. The 37-year-old delivered an A-League title in style and there's hope that this former journeyman can replicate his success at Broadfield and deliver a little more of the same.