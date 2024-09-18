The full Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Seagulls look for stability
The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad is back and looking to get up the table in Women's Super League. The question is a clear one.
Can the Seagulls finally settle under Dario Vidosic after a couple of seasons of managerial upheaval? They are one of the best-run WSL clubs off the pitch but need stability in the dugout to realise their lofty ambitions – Albion have rattled through five bosses in the past two years.
Marquee signing Fran Kirby brings her quality and experience from Chelsea, but losing both England’s Katie Robinson and forward Elisabeth Terland are blows. They need a solid year.
This is looking like it could be an exciting season for the Sussex outfit. Preseason was excellent, too, with three wins – as Brighton beat Portsmouth 4-0, Malaga 7-0 and Granada 3-2.
As a club in the Women's Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion enter the FA Cup in the fourth round. This will be taking place in January.
The League Cup, meanwhile, begins in October for the Seagulls. Brighton will be facing Birmingham City, Leicester and Bristol City in the group stage.
Brighton women's squad
The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Melina Loeck
- GK: Sophie Baggaley
- GK: Hannah Poulter
- DF: Maria Thorisdottir
- DF: Poppy Pattinson
- DF: Guro Bergsvand
- DF: Jorelyn Carabalí
- DF: Rachel McLauchlan
- DF: Marit Auée
- DF: Marisa Olislagers
- MF: Vicky Losada (captain)
- MF: Jelena Čanković
- MF: Maisie Symonds
- MF: Dejana Stefanović
- MF: Madison Haley
- MF: Charlize Rule
- MF: Fran Kirby
- MF: Bex Rayner
- MF: Kiko Seike
- FW: Aisha Masaka
- FW: Pauline Bremer
- FW: Lee Geum-min
- FW: Michelle Agyemang[1]
- FW: Nikita Parris
- FW: Bruna Vilamala[2]
[1] on loan from Arsenal
[2] on loan from Barcelona
Squad numbers
The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|2
|Maria Thorisdottir
|DF
|3
|Poppy Pattinson
|DF
|5
|Guro Bergsvand
|DF
|6
|Vicky Losada (captain)
|MF
|7
|Aisha Masaka
|FW
|8
|Pauline Bremer
|FW
|9
|Lee Geum-min
|FW
|10
|Jelena Čanković
|MF
|14
|Jorelyn Carabalí
|DF
|18
|Maisie Symonds
|MF
|20
|Dejana Stefanović
|MF
|21
|Madison Haley
|MF
|27
|Rachel McLauchlan
|DF
|28
|Melina Loeck
|GK
|32
|Sophie Baggaley
|GK
|33
|Charlize Rule
|MF
|—
|Hannah Poulter
|GK
|—
|Marit Auée
|DF
|—
|Marisa Olislagers
|DF
|—
|Fran Kirby
|MF
|—
|Bex Rayner
|MF
|—
|Kiko Seike
|MF
|—
|Michelle Agyemang
|FW
|—
|Nikita Parris
|FW
|—
|Bruna Vilamala
|FW
Key player
Brighton & Hove Albion women's key player: Fran Kirby
For all that she achieved at Chelsea, Kirby’s nine-year spell at the club was subject to many disruptions. The skilful forward now has a fresh start at Brighton, who have also recruited Nikita Parris from Manchester United.
At her best, Kirby is almost unstoppable. An incisive passer and tricky dribbler, her technical ability more than compensates for a lack of physical presence. She will look to inspire the Seagulls to success in the next chapter of an illustrious career.
Manager
Brighton & Hove Albion women's manager: Dario Vidosic
Former Australia international Vidosic arrives fresh-faced at Sussex after two years at Melbourne City – a member of the City Football Group. The 37-year-old delivered an A-League title in style and there's hope that this former journeyman can replicate his success at Broadfield and deliver a little more of the same.
