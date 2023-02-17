Brighton vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Saturday February 18, 3pm GMT

Brighton vs Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton vs Fulham is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Brighton and Fulham are playing out what, at the moment, looks like a battle for the Europa League and Europa Conference League, with the two sides in sixth and seventh respectively.

The home side have performed excellently this season under Roberto De Zerbi joined in September, beating the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool since the Italian took over. Fulham have done similar, and are making headway up the league after being promoted at the start of the campaign.

One not to miss, they both play exciting and attacking football, with plenty of attacking quality on display as Solly March and Willian are both hitting top form currently.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Danny Welbeck, Jakub Moder and Levi Colwill are all out injured for Brighton, so Denis Undav will likely start up top for Roberto De Zerbi's side again.

Fulham are only missing Neeskens Kebano, meaning Marco Silva will have some tough decisions to make for this game. On-loan Manor Solomon scored his Premier League goal last weekend against Nottingham Forest, and is pushing for a start.

Form

Brighton and Fulham are both flying this season, with both sides pushing for European football. Brighton are sixth in the league, ahead of Fulham on goal difference having played two fewer games.

The home side are unbeaten in the seven games they have played in all competitions in 2023, while Fulham have taken four points from Chelsea in the last month.

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Brighton vs Fulham.

Stadium

Brighton vs Fulham will be played at the 30,000-thousand-seater Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton vs Fulham kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday February 18 in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.