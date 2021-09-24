Burnley squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

Sean Dyche continues to perform miracles by keeping Burnley in the Premier League against the odds.

After the Clarets were winless in their first seven games last season, drawing two and losing five, it seemed like cruel reality had finally caught up with them.

But Burnley maintained their composure in difficult circumstances and gradually rediscovered how to grind out results.

Dyche's side only won four of their 19 home games, suggesting that they were adversely affected by the coronavirus-enforced absence of crowds, but they managed to accumulate enough points to clamber to safety.

Although Burnley ended the season in 17th, they were still 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

After being treated to two top-half finishes in the last four years, supporters will be hoping that Dyche can conjure up another surprise.

He has been hamstrung by a limited budget and emphasis on sustainability, but new owners ALK Capital have suggested that money will be made available for the manager to strengthen his squad.

Last summer, Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Dale Stephens and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Will Norris were the only additions to the first team.

At the end of June, Irish centre-back Nathan Collins arrived from Stoke City for £12million to provide competition for James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, while Maxwel Cornet became the club's record signing when he arrived from Lyon.

Everton were believed to be interested in academy graduate Dwight McNeil, who has represented England at Under-21 level, but Burnley were reluctant to sell.

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Wayne Hennessey, Will Norris

Defenders: Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, Charlie Taylor, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Connor Roberts

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Josh Benson, Dwight McNeil, Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Maxwel Cornet

Forwards: Chris Wood, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

FPL Tips and tricks for FPL this season