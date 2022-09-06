Celtic vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Celtic vs Real Madrid live stream, Tuesday 6 September, 8pm

Celtic will welcome the European champions Real Madrid to Parkhead on Tuesday for their first Champions League group game in five years.

There is genuine belief at Celtic Park that Ange Postecoglou's side are capable of qualifying for the knockout phase of this tournament. RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) have made a poor start to the Bundesliga season, while Shakhtar Donetsk will have to play their home games in Poland due to the war in Ukraine. Leipzig remain the favourites to advance alongside Madrid (opens in new tab), but confidence is high in the green-and-white half of Glasgow right now.

And so it might be. Rangers (opens in new tab) were utterly dominant in the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season, but Celtic (opens in new tab) managed to wrestle the title back in Postecoglou's first season at the helm. The appointment of the Australian came out of left field last summer, but Postecoglou has done a magnificent job since taking charge at Celtic Park. His team play fantastic football, the type of which will compel them to take the game to Madrid on Tuesday.

That could end in a hefty defeat. Los Blancos have much more talent and experience within their ranks, and they are masters at picking opponents off. Throughout their run to Champions League glory last term, Madrid were on the back foot for long periods. But they continually found a way to win, and the likes of Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos will not find the atmosphere at Celtic Park daunting in the slightest.

Yet Celtic are good enough to cause Madrid problems. There is no guarantee that sitting deep and launching sporadic counter-attacks would be a better modus operandi. Celtic will try to be as proactive as possible on Tuesday, and that positive mindset could bear fruit.

Kyogo Furuhashi suffered an injury during the 4-0 thrashing of Rangers at the weekend and is a doubt, while Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are sidelined for Madrid.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 September and is being shown on BT Sport 3 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

