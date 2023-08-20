Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Monday 21 August, 8pm BST

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Arsenal started off their Premier League title challenge with a convincing 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest last weekend, at least for the first 80 minutes that is.

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah were both on target for the Gunners as they got three points under their belt early on, but Thomas Partey started at right-back and Gabriel was dropped from the starting XI, confusing fans.

With Jurrien Timber out for an extended period of time, though, Mikel Arteta will need the whole squad at full fitness.

They face a Crystal Palace side who are taking positive steps under Roy Hodgson, especially after they beat new boys Sheffield United 1-0 away from home on opening day. The side is strong and balanced, but a lack of goals from the strikers this season could prove a problem for Palace, despite Odsonne Édouard bagging the winner at Bramall Lane.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Crystal Palace are missing Michael Olise, Will Hughes and Matheus Franca for the visit of Arsenal, with Olise likely going to take the longest to recover.

Arsenal will be without new signing Jurrien Timber for a number of months, though the full extent of his knee injury isn't yet known. What is known, though, is that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Folarin Balogun could both be fit enough to make the bench, but Gabriel Jesus will be out until at least September.

Form

Crystal Palace: W

Arsenal: W

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal. His assistants will be Marc Perry and Wade Smith, with Thomas Bramall the fourth official. Jarred Gillett is the VAR, with Neil Davies the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal will be played at Selhurst Park in Croydon, London, which has a capacity of 25,486.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 21 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.