England home kit for Euro 2024: Everything we know so far

The England home kit for Euro 2024 is already highly anticipated by Three Lions fans wanting to wear the new jersey this summer.

It's a rite of passage for a tournament year that new England kits get released, excitement builds and whatever the shirts actually look like becomes synonymous with that particular year. Think of Euro 96 and you think of heroes dressed in grey; think of the mid-2000s and you may picture those St. George's crosses on the shoulders on the shirts.

Only in the modern age, football shirts leak long before they're released, with mockups getting designed and shared on social media. Details are already out about what the home kit looks like – while we already have rumours about how the Euro 2024 away kit looks, too. Who else is excited to see all the Euro 2024 kits already?

Who will manufacture the England home kit for Euro 2024?

Nike will manufacture the England home kit for Euro 2024.

Nike are the official kit manufacturer of the England national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike acquired England's previous kit manufacturer Umbro in 2007, though the Three Lions continued to play in Umbro shirts until 2013, with the World Cup 2010 tops even appearing in Nike's iconic Write the Future advert of that World Cup.

Euro 2024 will see the Swoosh design England's men's jerseys for a sixth tournament. Since 2019, they have also designed bespoke shirts for the Lionesses.

What will the England home kit for Euro 2024 look like?

White will be the base colour. Shock, horror.

Rumours have been circulating that navy blue will used predominantly in the shirt, for the first time in three years. Women's World Cup 2023 used royal blue with white, World Cup 2022 saw a brighter cyan shade on the sleeves, and Women's Euro 2022 was full white with iridescent logos.

The next England shirt will have a classic look, according to reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

The shirt is also said to have a thick collar.

When will the England home kit for Euro 2024 be released?

There is no official date as yet – but March is a sensible guess.

The Euro 2020 kits were due to be released in March 2020 to coincide with the international break of that month, but were postponed until September, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It would make sense for the England shirts of 2024 to be released in March, therefore.

More Euro 2024 stories

Gareth Southgate is losing England fans' faith, regardless of all the success he's had.

England's side is likely to look like this for Euro 2024 – while Kieran Trippier has labelled team-mate Jude Bellingham as "frightening".

It's coming home? Supercomputer predicts the percentage chance England have of winning Euro 2024.