England v Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

England v Spain live stream, Wednesday 20 July, 8pm BST, BBC One

The pre-tournament favourites Spain stand between England and a place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Euro 2022.

Sarina Wiegman could not have asked for much more from her players in the group stage. Three wins from three saw England cruise through to the quarter-finals in style. The Lionesses were not at their sparkling best on opening night, when a Beth Mead goal in the first half was enough to see off Austria.

They turned on the style on matchday two, though, vanquishing Norway 8-0 in what was probably the most stunning result of the first phase of Euro 2022. A 5-0 triumph over Northern Ireland last time out was as routine a win as is possible in a major international tournament.

England were one of only two teams (the other being Germany) that did not concede a single goal in the group stage. That bodes well for the challenge that lies ahead. Even if the hosts get through Wednesday’s quarter-final against Spain, they will have to overcome two more excellent sides in order to get their hands on the trophy. Defensive solidity is a major asset at tournaments like this.

Spain got their campaign under way with a 4-1 victory over Finland, but a 2-0 loss to Germany a few days later proved fatal to their chances of finishing top of Group B and therefore avoiding England in the last eight.

La Roja had more possession and took more shots than Germany in that clash, but there was little doubt that the result was fair. Spain will need to be much more efficient in the final third if they are to beat England on Wednesday. We saw that shortcoming again on matchday three, as it took Jorge Vilda’s side until the 90th minute to break the deadlock against Denmark.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20 July. The game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

