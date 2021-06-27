Euro 2020 – Robin Gosens: who does he play for? How old is he? How much would he cost? What’s his salary?

Robin Gosens has been one of the stars of this summer's European Championship.

The Germany wing-back excelled in the group stage of the competition, helping Joachim Low's side to qualify for the round of 16.

Gosens started all three of his country's games in Group F: a 1-0 defeat by France, a 4-2 victory over Portugal and a 2-2 draw with Hungary.

He was particularly excellent in the win against the reigning European champions, scoring one goal and setting up the other three.

It was one of the performances of Euro 2020 so far, and went a long way to setting up Tuesday's last-16 tie against England.

Who does Robin Gosens play for?

Gosens plays his club football at Atalanta, having spent his entire career to date outside the country of his birth.

The left-back joined Dutch outfit Vitesse a day before his 18th birthday in 2012. He spent 18 months on loan at Dordrecht, before being sold permanently to Heracles Almelo in 2015.

Gosens appeared 70 times for Heracles and was then sold to Atalanta in 2017.

He has gone on to rack up 149 appearances for the Italian side in the last four years, during which time Atalanta have finished in the top three of Serie A on three occasions.

Gosens has played a total of seven matches in the Champions League for Gian Piero Gasperini's side, including in Atalanta's quarter-final defeat by PSG in 2020.

How old is Robin Gosens?

Gosens was born on 5 July 1994. He will turn 27 years old next week.

How much would Robin Gosens cost?

Gosens is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt. That figure could rise if he continues to impress at the European Championship.

What is Robin Gosens' salary?

Gosens earns £24,000 per week at Atalanta, according to salarysport.com. He is under contract at the club until the summer of 2023.