Euro 2020 – Romelu Lukaku: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Romelu Lukaku will be a key player for Belgium at this summer's European Championship.

The striker won 93 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2010. He is Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 60 goals.

Belgium have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2020, and will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Romelu Lukaku play for?

Lukaku plays his club football for Inter. He moved to San Siro in 2019 and helped the club win the Serie A title in his second season on the books. He has scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for Inter in all competitions.

Lukaku began his career with Anderlecht in his native Belgium. He joined Chelsea in 2011 but failed to make the breakthrough at the club.

The striker had loan spells at West Brom and Everton, before joining the Toffees on a permanent basis in 2014.

Lukaku moved to Manchester United three years later, prior to his switch to Inter.

How old is Romelu Lukaku?

Lukaku was born on 13 May 1993. He is 28 years old.

What is Romelu Lukaku's squad number?

Lukaku will wear the No.9 shirt for Belgium at Euro 2020. At club level for Inter, he also wears the No.9.

What is Romelu Lukaku's net worth?

Lukaku has an estimated net worth of £38.7m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Romelu Lukaku's contract length?

Lukaku is under contract at San Siro until the summer of 2024. He signed a five-year deal with Inter when he joined the club in 2019.

What is Romelu Lukaku's salary?

Lukaku earns an estimated £200,000 per week at Inter, according to salarysport.com.