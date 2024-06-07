England fans will have plenty of places to watch the action in Leeds

Looking for where to watch Euro 2024 in Leeds? Watching England in their attempts to end what is now 58 years of hurt with hundreds, or even thousands, of fellow fans in a packed out pub or fanzone is a summer ritual for many.

As ever, we're all full of hope that this time will be different and Gareth Southgate's men will finally get their hands on a trophy at Euro 2024.

There's good reason for the confidence, as the bookies have the Three Lions as one of the favourites, with Harry Kane coming off the best goalscoring season of his career, Phil Foden bossing the Premier League and Jude Bellingham laughing in the face of anyone who thought a 20-year-old from Stourbridge couldn't be the best player in La Liga.

Football fans in Leeds are among the most passionate of the lot, so where are the best places in the city to watch the action?

If you've missed out on Euro 2024 tickets, you're in the right place. As well as our guides the best places to be in Germany, where to watch in London, where to watch in Manchester, where to watch in Glasgow and where to watch in Birmingham and how to watch Euro 2024 from home, here's a look at Leeds' best venues to take in the action – courtesy of our own Yorkshireman and Leeds fan, Joe Mewis.

Whether it's in a trendy bar or a fan-packed outdoor gathering, read on and get your plans for the next month sorted.

Where to watch Euro 2024 in Leeds: 1. BOX Leeds

England fans watch the action at BOX Leeds (Image credit: BOX Leeds)

Situated bang in the middle of Leeds city centre, this specialist sports bar will be a popular place to watch the action this summer. With 21 HD screens across the venue and a packed food and drink menu, it should tick all the boxes.

For more information, click here.

2. Headrow House

Headrow House's rooftop terrace (Image credit: Headrow House)

One of Leeds’ best rooftop bars, this Headrow House will be one of the best places to watch the action this summer if the sun decides to show its face in the coming weeks. But with four floors below the terrace, there’s a solid back-up plan if the weather gods don’t play ball.

For more information, click here.

3. Project House

Project House in Leeds will be showing the action (Image credit: Project House)

After opening 12 months ago, Project House on Armley Road is getting set to show their first football tournament and will do so in their own style. A giant outdoor screen will show all England games, with food options from local indies available. Chuck in a DJ for post-match tunes and this contemporary venue is the place to go to make a night of it.

For more information, click here.

4. The Brudenell Social Club

Brudenell Social Club is the perfect venue for both gigs and football (Image credit: Joe Mewis)

Leeds’ best gig venue is also a great place to watch the football this summer. With screens both inside and outside the venue and a wide selection of real ales on tap plus burgers, chicken and hot dogs from Little Red Truck, head to Burley. There are also plenty of gigs over the tournament’s duration for you to head into after the final whistle.

For more information, click here.

5. Belgrave Music Hall

One of the screens at Belgrave Music Hall that will be showing England's Euro 2024 matches (Image credit: Belgrave Music Hall)

Another contemporary venue with great food and drink options to watch England in action this summer, with Belgrave Music Hall showing the Three Lions in action across all three floors of the venue. Your correspondent watched Southgate’s men crash out of the 2018 World Cup at the semi-final stages here, but don’t let that put you off.

For more information, click here.

6. Millennium Square

England fans watching a big screen at Millenium Square in leeds (Image credit: Millenium Square, Leeds)

If you want the full Fanzone experience, then head to Millennium Square, where there’ll be room for thousands of fans to cheer on the Three Lions, alongside bars and street food stands.

For more information, click here.

7. Everyman Cinema

You can watch England's Euro 2024 matches at Everyman Cinema (Image credit: Everyman Cinema)

England’s summer tournament exploits usually have more drama than a Hollywood blockbuster, so where better to watch the action than an actual cinema? The Three Lions are heading to the multiplex, where you can enjoy Everyman’s comfy sofas, popcorn, pints and burgers at the Trinity Leeds city centre location.

For more information, click here.

