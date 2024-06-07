Where to watch Euro 2024 in Leeds

By
published

FourFourTwo looks at where to watch Euro 2024 in Leeds, with the best pubs, bars and venues to take in this summer's action

Where to watch Euro 2024 in Leeds: England fans will have plenty of places to watch the action in Leeds
England fans will have plenty of places to watch the action in Leeds

Looking for where to watch Euro 2024 in Leeds? Watching England in their attempts to end what is now 58 years of hurt with hundreds, or even thousands, of fellow fans in a packed out pub or fanzone is a summer ritual for many. 

As ever, we're all full of hope that this time will be different and Gareth Southgate's men will finally get their hands on a trophy at Euro 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.