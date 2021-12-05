Everton v Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Arsenal live stream, Monday 6 December, 8pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Manchester United when they face Everton on Monday night.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead at Old Trafford in curious circumstances, with Emile Smith Rowe firing the ball home while David de Gea lay stricken on the turf. The visitors were the better team in the opening stages but took their foot off the gas prematurely, allowing United back into the game.

Arsenal remained in fifth place going into the weekend despite that 3-2 defeat by the Red Devils, but for the most part they have yet to convince in the big games this term.

The Gunners were previously outclassed by each member of the top three, and although they beat Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, the reverse fixture against a team managed by Antonio Conte promises to be much tougher. Arsenal have been largely reliable against the teams below them in the table, but that might not be enough to secure Champions League football.

Everton were thrashed 4-1 b their neighbours Liverpool in the midweek round of fixtures. A section of the supporters turned their ire on the board after the match, while Rafael Benitez must also be feeling the heat after a run in which the Toffees have collected just one point from the last 21 available.

The absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a big factor in Everton's slump in form, and the England international will miss out again on Monday. Yerry Mina could return, but Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Salomon Rondon are all out.

Bukayo Saka is likely to come back into Arsenal's starting XI, but Arteta will again have to make do without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac as the Gunners boss prepares to return to Goodison Park. Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney are pushing for starts up front and at left-back respectively.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Monday 6 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

