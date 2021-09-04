Everton v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Women's Super League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Manchester City live stream, BBC, Saturday 4 September, 1:30pm BST

Looking for an Everton v Manchester City live stream for the early Saturday afternoon kick-off in the Women's Super League? We've got you covered with our handy guide!

Everton host Manchester City in their Women's Super League opener at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The hosts came fifth last season, while the visitors finished as runners-up behind Chelsea.

Saturday could see Toffees boss Willie Kirk hand debuts to a number of new signings, including England star Toni Duggan - who's returned to the club where she began her career, following spells with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

City got their season underway in midweek, drawing 1-1 away to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League second round tie. Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and forward Georgia Stanway could be back after missing that game through illness, but fellow England internationals Ellen White and Lucy Bronze look se to remain sidelined.

The sides met three times in league and cup last season, with City winning by a combined scoreline of 8-1.

Kick-off is at 1:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and The FA Player in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch the Women's Super League from outside your country

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of WSL fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal