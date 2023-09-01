Sheffield United vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Sheffield United vs Everton live stream and match preview, Saturday 2 September, 12.30pm BST

Looking for a Sheffield United vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Sheffield United vs Everton is being shown in the UK by TNT Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Sheffield United and Everton will be looking for their first points of the season when these two struggling sides go head-to-head on Saturday.

Sean Dyche's team have had a very difficult start to the campaign. Back-to-back 1-0 home losses to Fulham and Wolves came in between a 4-0 shellacking by Aston Villa. Everton are yet to score a goal this term - the only team in the division with that dishonour - and are looking worryingly shaky at the back too. They did at least beat Doncaster in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Sheffield United are also without a point so far. Despite the scoreline, they were comfortably beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace on the opening weekend. A 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest followed, before United went down to Manchester City to the same score.

Paul Heckingbottom's team have at least shown plenty of flight so far and the manager will be looking for more of the same in this crunch clash at Bramall Lane.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Everton will have to make do without Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes. Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil and Vitalii Mykolenko will all be assessed in the run-up to kick-off. New signing Beto should start up top for the Toffees.

Sheffield United, who were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Lincoln in midweek, will have to find alternatives to John Fleck, Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Jebbison and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Form

Sheffield United: LL

Everton: LLL

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Sheffield United vs Everton. His assistants will be Harry Leonard and Nick Hopton, with Jeremy Simpson the fourth official. Simon Hooper is the VAR, with Akil Howson the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Sheffield United vs Everton will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, which has a capacity of 32,050.

Kick-off and channel

Sheffield United vs Everton kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 26 August in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by TNT Sports.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. You can use a VPN to get around that.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and will let you watch.

There are plenty of good-value options out there.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.