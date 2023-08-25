Everton vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Saturday 26 August, 3pm BST

Everton vs Wolves live stream and match preview

Looking for a Everton vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Everton are already under pressure to get results this season, after losing their opening two games of the campaign to Fulham and Aston Villa.

Fortunately for Sean Dyche's side, they come up against another side in Wolves who are also yet to score a point on the board, following their 4-1 drubbing at home to Brighton last weekend.

Both sides are desperate for points early on in order to ease the scrutiny they're currently facing, but after both being tipped for poor terms, Everton and Wolves could be in for a long season ahead if they fail to win on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Everton are missing Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi for the visit of Wolves at Goodison Park, with new signing Jack Harrison also not fit enough to make his first appearance for his new club.

Following his red card against Brighton last weekend, Matheus Nunes misses the game against Everton. He is the only Wolves player unavailable.

Form

Everton: LL

Wolves: LL

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Everton vs Wolves. His assistants will be Marc Perry and Steve Meredith, with James Linington the fourth official. Graham Scott is the VAR, with Wade Smith the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Everton vs Wolves will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, which has a capacity of 39,572.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Wolves kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 26 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.