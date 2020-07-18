Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream, BT Sport, 7.45pm BST

Man City won't be getting their hands on the Premier League title this season but a clean sweep of the cups for a second year running remains a very real possibility.

Guardiola's side have already claimed this season's League Cup, following February's 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa, and now their attention turns to the FA Cup. In their path lie Arsenal, who are looking at the Cup as a chance to sneak into the Europa League spots.

Mikel Arteta's side have come on leaps and bounds since the catastrophic defeat away to City, that first night of the restart. After a strong midweek win against champions Liverpool, confidence should be boosted. Could the Gunners pull off an upset, here?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream from outside your country

If you’re abroad for the game, your domestic on-demand services won’t work because the broadcaster knows your location based on your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to resort to illegal streams which buffer every five seconds.

Don’t worry, though. All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circumvent such annoyances, assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course. A VPN creates a private connection between whatever device you’re using and the internet, meaning your suppliers’ service can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch an FA Cup live stream in the UK

The League Cup is broadcast on BBC and BT Sport.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

If you want to watch the FA Cup in the US, you can tune into ESPN+. You can buy subscriptions to the service for $4.99 a month.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

The only place to watch the League Cup in Canada is on Sportsnet. Contact your television service provider in order to sign up for the service.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

ESPN Australia has the broadcasting rights to the League Cup in Oz. ESPN is available to Foxtel clients. The Sports Pack costs $25 per month on top of the base $49 per month Foxtel Plus Pack.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the FA Cup on Sky Sport. You can subscribe to the service for $9.99 per month.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has the rights to the FA Cup in Malaysia.

You can watch matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

