Facts: Every Premier League team has scored a header, except...?

Stoke 3-5 Liverpool
- Liverpool have scored 51 goals in the Premier League this season, already 4 more than they managed in 2011-12.
- Suarez has now scored 22 goals. He was also the first player to reach 22 last season – but not until March 10.
- Daniel Sturridge has 10 goals and 3 assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season.
- Peter Crouch’s goal was Stoke’s first headed goal of the season in the Premier League. Only West Ham remain without one now.
- Liverpool’s total of 9 shots on target was the most in the Premier League this weekend.
- Stoke’s total of 51 crosses and corners in this game is a PL-high this season (for any team).
- Liverpool made only 11 crosses and corners in this game.
- Marko Arnautovic was the only player in the PL this weekend to assist more than one goal.
Newcastle 0-2 Man City
- Aleksandar Kolarov (4) & Pablo Zabaleta (5) have provided more Premier League assists than any other defenders this season.
- 22 of Edin Dzeko's 35 Premier League goals have come away from home (63%).
- Newcastle have now failed to score a first half goal against Man City in their last seven Premier League meetings.
- City played 3 of the 9 through-balls in the Premier League this weekend.
- City were the most fouled team in the Premier League this weekend (17 times).
Man United 2-0 Swansea
- Danny Welbeck has scored 6 goals in his last 6 league appearances.
- Man United defender Nemanja Vidic marked his 200th Premier League appearance with his 92nd clean sheet.
- United finished with just 38.6% possession – their lowest figure in the Premier League since the beginning of 2006/07 (39.4% v Arsenal in May 2009 was previous lowest).
Cardiff 0-2 West Ham
- Carlton Cole has scored 3 in his last 5 league appearances.
- 2 of Matthew Jarvis’s 3 assists in the league this season have come against Cardiff.
- Andy Carroll marked his return from injury providing the assist for Mark Noble’s goal; Carroll has scored 4 and assisted 5 in his last 9 league appearances.
- Cardiff had 6 headed attempts on goal, more than any other side this weekend.
- West Ham were the only side to make fewer than 200 successful passes this weekend (193).
- Only 51% of the Hammers’ passes in the final third were successful.
- Kim created 6 chances, more than any other Premier League player this weekend.
Everton 2-0 Norwich
- After laying on Gareth Barry’s opener, Romelu Lukaku has matched his total of 4 assists from last season.
- All 3 of Kevin Mirallas’ goals this season have come at Goodison Park.
- Both of Everton’s goals came from outside the box.
Fulham 1-4 Sunderland
- Sunderland scored twice in the first-half for the first time in 36 Premier League games (3-1 v Wigan, January 2013).
- Sunderland scored 4 goals away for the first time since January 2012 (4-1 v Wigan).
- Fulham’s goal was their 7th from a corner in this season's PL – a joint-high with Manchester City.
- Fulham have now conceded at least 5 more home goals than any other Premier League side this season (22).
- Lee Cattermole made a weekend PL-high 9 tackles.
Southampton 1-0 West Brom
- Adam Lallana has scored 2 and assisted 3 in his last 5 league appearances.
- 3 of Gaston Ramirez’s 4 assists in the Premier League have come at St Mary’s. The Uruguayan has been involved in 10 league goals for Southampton, with 7 of those coming at home.
- WBA were caught 8 times by the Premier League's most effective offside trap (84 times this season).
Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Jason Puncheon was the first player to put a penalty off-target in the Premier League this season.
- This was the 3rd consecutive PL match between Spurs and Palace that has contained a penalty (2 scored, 1 missed).
- Jermain Defoe has scored more goals as a Premier League substitute than any other player (22).
Hull 0-2 Chelsea
- Eden Hazard scored his 9th league goal of the campaign, equalling his total for the 2012/13 campaign.
- Hazard has scored 5 and assisted 3 in his last 8 league appearances.
- Fernando Torres has scored in back-to-back league games for the first time since December 2012.
- Hull made only 2 successful dribbles.
- Hull had only 7 touches in the opposition box, fewer than any other side this weekend.
