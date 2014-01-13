Trending

Facts: Every Premier League team has scored a header, except...?

Knowledge from every Premier League game this weekend...

Stoke 3-5 Liverpool

  • Liverpool have scored 51 goals in the Premier League this season, already 4 more than they managed in 2011-12.
  • Suarez has now scored 22 goals. He was also the first player to reach 22 last season – but not until March 10.
  • Daniel Sturridge has 10 goals and 3 assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season.
  • Peter Crouch’s goal was Stoke’s first headed goal of the season in the Premier League. Only West Ham remain without one now.
  • Liverpool’s total of 9 shots on target was the most in the Premier League this weekend.
  • Stoke’s total of 51 crosses and corners in this game is a PL-high this season (for any team).
  • Liverpool made only 11 crosses and corners in this game.
  • Marko Arnautovic was the only player in the PL this weekend to assist more than one goal.

Newcastle 0-2 Man City

  • Aleksandar Kolarov (4) & Pablo Zabaleta (5) have provided more Premier League assists than any other defenders this season.
  • 22 of Edin Dzeko's 35 Premier League goals have come away from home (63%).
  • Newcastle have now failed to score a first half goal against Man City in their last seven Premier League meetings.
  • City played 3 of the 9 through-balls in the Premier League this weekend.
  • City were the most fouled team in the Premier League this weekend (17 times).

Man United 2-0 Swansea

  • Danny Welbeck has scored 6 goals in his last 6 league appearances.
  • Man United defender Nemanja Vidic marked his 200th Premier League appearance with his 92nd clean sheet.
  • United finished with just 38.6% possession – their lowest figure in the Premier League since the beginning of 2006/07 (39.4% v Arsenal in May 2009 was previous lowest).

Cardiff 0-2 West Ham

  • Carlton Cole has scored 3 in his last 5 league appearances.
  • 2 of Matthew Jarvis’s 3 assists in the league this season have come against Cardiff.
  • Andy Carroll marked his return from injury providing the assist for Mark Noble’s goal; Carroll has scored 4 and assisted 5 in his last 9 league appearances.
  • Cardiff had 6 headed attempts on goal, more than any other side this weekend.
  • West Ham were the only side to make fewer than 200 successful passes this weekend (193).
  • Only 51% of the Hammers’ passes in the final third were successful.
  • Kim created 6 chances, more than any other Premier League player this weekend.

Everton 2-0 Norwich

  • After laying on Gareth Barry’s opener, Romelu Lukaku has matched his total of 4 assists from last season.
  • All 3 of Kevin Mirallas’ goals this season have come at Goodison Park.
  • Both of Everton’s goals came from outside the box.

Fulham 1-4 Sunderland

  • Sunderland scored twice in the first-half for the first time in 36 Premier League games (3-1 v Wigan, January 2013).
  • Sunderland scored 4 goals away for the first time since January 2012 (4-1 v Wigan).
  • Fulham’s goal was their 7th from a corner in this season's PL – a joint-high with Manchester City.
  • Fulham have now conceded at least 5 more home goals than any other Premier League side this season (22).
  • Lee Cattermole made a weekend PL-high 9 tackles.

Southampton 1-0 West Brom

  • Adam Lallana has scored 2 and assisted 3 in his last 5 league appearances.
  • 3 of Gaston Ramirez’s 4 assists in the Premier League have come at St Mary’s. The Uruguayan has been involved in 10 league goals for Southampton, with 7 of those coming at home.
  • WBA were caught 8 times by the Premier League's most effective offside trap (84 times this season).

Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace

  • Jason Puncheon was the first player to put a penalty off-target in the Premier League this season.
  • This was the 3rd consecutive PL match between Spurs and Palace that has contained a penalty (2 scored, 1 missed).
  • Jermain Defoe has scored more goals as a Premier League substitute than any other player (22).

Hull 0-2 Chelsea

  • Eden Hazard scored his 9th league goal of the campaign, equalling his total for the 2012/13 campaign.
  • Hazard has scored 5 and assisted 3 in his last 8 league appearances.
  • Fernando Torres has scored in back-to-back league games for the first time since December 2012.
  • Hull made only 2 successful dribbles.
  • Hull had only 7 touches in the opposition box, fewer than any other side this weekend.

