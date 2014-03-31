Facts: Which drop-dodging loanee completed all 12 of his tackles this weekend?

Our dear friends at Opta have been busy collating the standout statistics from a potentially pivotal weekend of top-flight action in England. The lead changed hand for a 20th time this season as Liverpool climbed to the summit with their latest romp against Tottenham; an eighth straight success for the Reds.

Brendan Rodgers' side were able to capitalise on Chelsea losing away from home again, this time at Crystal Palace, while Manchester City dropped two points at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal fought back to earn a draw.

Man United 4-1 Aston Villa

The first 4 shots on target in this match all resulted in goals.

Villa conceded a round-high 16 fouls in this match.

Michael Carrick didn’t misplace a pass (20/20) in his 45 minutes of action.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

No side had more shots off target than Chelsea this weekend (10).

Palace made a round-high 61 clearances in this game.

Southampton 4-0 Newcastle

Newcastle didn’t attempt a shot of any kind (inc. blocked) in this match until the 52nd minute.

Southampton had more shots (23) than any other side this weekend.

Stoke 1-0 Hull

Hull attempted just 5 shots (including blocked) in this game – their lowest figure in a PL match this season.

Stoke made more unsuccessful passes (109) than any other side this weekend.

Swansea 3-0 Norwich

Swansea completed more passes (465) than any other side this weekend.

Swansea made just 2 flick-ons in this match, the fewest of any side.

West Brom 3-3 Cardiff

48% of West Brom’s passes were in the attacking third, the highest ratio of any side this weekend.

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

Arsenal attempted 10 shots (including blocked) in this match – 9 of which came in the second half.

Santi Cazorla was the only player with 100+ touches this weekend (105).

Fulham 1-3 Everton

Everton have scored the highest percentage of second half goals in the PL this season (71%).

Everton managed a round-high 39 touches in the Fulham box in this game.

Lewis Holtby won 12/12 tackles in this game, both round-high figures.

Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham