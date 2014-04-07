Facts: Which player has crafted the most Premier League assists over the last four seasons?

Our chums at Opta have been busy doing their thing, and picked out the best stats from each game this weekend. Top spot changed hands once again, for the 21st and 22nd times this season, after Chelsea saw off Stoke at Stamford Bridge before Liverpool reclaimed top spot with a hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham at Upton Park (and you can read our analysis here).

There were also key scraps at the bottom as Fulham took maximum points at Aston Villa, while Norwich's potentially pivotal 1-0 defeat at home to West Brom cost Chris Hughton his job on Sunday night.

Analyse all of this weekend's games yourself by getting stuck into Stats Zone, in-app or online at www.fourfourtwo.com/statszone.

Man City 4-1 Southampton

This was the first PL game this season to see both teams score a penalty. The last was Newcastle vs QPR in May 2013.

David Silva has now crafted 39 PL assists; since his debut in 2010, that is at least four more than any other player (Rooney 35).

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Aston Villa 1-2 Fulham

Villa attempted a round-high 65 long passes in this game.

Fulham managed a round-high 4 shots on target from outside the box in this game.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Cardiff 0-3 Crystal Palace

Kevin Théophile-Catherine was one of 3 players to have 100+ touches this weekend, with Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool.

73% of the passes Palace attempted were in the opposition half, a round-high figure.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Hull 1-0 Swansea

Ashley Williams made 23 clearances in this game; only Ciaran Clark (24) has made more in a game this season.

All three of Angel Rangel’s crosses from open play found a team-mate in this game.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Newcastle 0-4 Man United

Papiss Cisse had a round-high 7 shots in this match.

Adnan Januzaj attempted a round-joint-high 7 dribbles in this match, only completing 1.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Norwich 0-1 West Brom

Norwich made more unsuccessful passes than any other team this week (108).

West Brom attempted just 234 passes against Norwich, fewer than any other team this weekend.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Chelsea 3-0 Stoke

Glenn Whelan won a round-high 9/11 tackles in this game.

Mohamed Salah suffered 7 fouls in this game, one winning a penalty for his side.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Everton 3-0 Arsenal

Wojciech Szczesny was forced into a round-high 5 saves from inside the box in this game.

Everton made 15 successful dribbles in this match, a round-high figure.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

West Ham 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool had 71.5% possession in the second half (up from 56% in the first half).

Liverpool managed 6 shots on target in the second half, three times as many as in the first half.

Analyse it with Stats Zone