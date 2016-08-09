FFT.com's New Premier League Season Preview
The big questions answered ahead of the new campaign…
Behold! A new dawn is upon is. A fresh season in which master manager Claudio Ranieri can look down and taunt at the under-pressure and unruly Jose Mourinho and wise old Arsene Wenger.
And what of Pep Guardiola and his motley crew of £50 million signings? Or Antonio Conte, eager to please under the watchful gaze of Roman Abramovich? Klopp, Poch, there is trouble ahead…
In the mag
Read on as we cover the big issues that will define the Premier League in 2016/17…
Your club's big questions answered…
- Manchester City: who, what and their starting line-up
- Tottenham Hotspur: who, what and their starting line-up
- Manchester United: who, what and their starting line-up
- Chelsea: who, what and their starting line-up
- Liverpool: who, what and their starting line-up
The (exclusive) views from those in the know:
- Kewell on Sturridge and Liverpool's chances
- Cazorla on how Arsenal go one better
- Jenas: Pochettino gives Spurs the edge
Every PL club:
- Your club's most important player
- Which club has the hardest start to the season?
- Meet the new boys: the new Premier League additions in detail
- Analysed! You club's strength and weakness
- Which Premier League team has the best opening day record?
- PL Power Rankings: where your club will finish according to FFT
- Vote: where will your club finish?
And more:
- 26 red hot fantasy football tips from former winners and expert tipsters
- Transfer News LIVE
- 10 under-the-radar transfers you may have missed
- 8 best opening day PL matches
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
