Vote! Premier League 2016/17: how do you think the league will look come May?

Has anyone ever been more excited for a Premier League season?

Manchester City have captured Europe's most sought after coach, Manchester United have broken the world record transfer fee and are managed by football's biggest personality, whilst Chelsea start the campaign with a highly-acclaimed animated Italian.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has had a full pre-season to ready the Reds, Tottenham have been preparing for their upcoming Champions League campaign, Arsene Wenger has been faffing in the market again and Leicester - well, they come into the season as holders knowing that miracles DO happen.

Everton have swooped for Ronald Koeman, West Ham will be playing in their new stadium, Sunderland are managed by Sir Alex's successor and the internet will be hoping to see more dancing from Alan Pardew.

Add to that the £800m that has been thrown around and the three newly promoted teams, this is sure to be one of the most compelling and sensational Premier League seasons ever.

So, with that all in mind, have your say as to who you think will finish where.

