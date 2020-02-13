Quiz! Can you name the English league top scorers of the 90s?

You have a mere ten minutes to guess 50 players, so get cracking. Just to be clear, these players aren't necessarily all English themselves - they merely finished in the top five scorers of England's top flight!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the clubs who've been promoted from the Championship since 1999/2000?

Ahh, the 90s. Without getting too Abe Simpson on our younger readers, things used to be different back in our day.

Football as we know it didn't even exist at the turn of the decade - with the Premier League not kicking off until the 1992/93 campaign.

Foreign players were still strange, exotic creatures whose names confused fans and whose skill defied reason.

Foreign coaches were mad professors who banned Mars bars and all-night drinking sessions on the eve of matches, paving the way for the likes of Pep, Klopp and Jose. The latter of which is the star attraction in the new issue of the magazine, out now. #ShamelessPlug

So, in celebration of that barmy decade, and at the turn of a new one (a whole 30 years on - sheesh!) we invite you to name the top 5 scorers in every top flight campaign in the 90s.

Good luck...

---

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

NOW READ...

EXCLUSIVE Mateo Kovacic explains why Frank Lampard is “similar” to Zinedine Zidane – and why he’s working out better than Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

CHELSEA Something isn't working for Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea – can Frank Lampard find a way to fix it?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New features you'll love on FourFourTwo.com