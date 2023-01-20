Quiz! Can you name every club to win one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992?

Five minutes on the clock, 33 clubs to guess.

1992 is when football, famously, began. That's when the Premier League was formed and when the European Cup got its rebrand to become the goliath of the Champions League.

It was just over 30 years ago and in that time, some of the continent's biggest and brightest clubs have ascended to godly status. You know which ones.

So much so that Europe's top five leagues are under threat from the looming shadow of the Super League, which is never quite quashed, is it? But over the past three decades, it's not just the usual suspects who have won titles.

33 clubs have lifted at least one domestic title in all that time. You've got five minutes to tell us who they all are.

