Quiz! Can you name every Tottenham Hotspur have faced in European competitions since 2000?

Tottenham have provided plenty of iconic European moments over the years

Lucas Moura celebrates scoring a dramatic late winning goal for Tottenham in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final second leg match against Ajax
Lucas Moura celebrates scoring a dramatic late winning goal for Tottenham (Image credit: Alamy)

Time for a football quiz. Can you tell us everyone Tottenham Hotspur have played in Europe since 2007?

Spurs return to European action this summer after an impressive fifth-placed finish in Ange Postecoglou's debut campaign last season.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.