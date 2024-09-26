Quiz! Can you name every Tottenham Hotspur have faced in European competitions since 2000?

Time for a football quiz. Can you tell us everyone Tottenham Hotspur have played in Europe since 2007?

Spurs return to European action this summer after an impressive fifth-placed finish in Ange Postecoglou's debut campaign last season.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed their most successful period in Europe since the turn of the millennium, reaching the Champions League group stages for the first time since the early 1960s in 2010, before reaching the final in 2019.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every team Manchester United have faced in Europe winning the Treble in 1999?

The North London outfit have tasted European success on two occasions, 1972 and 1984, beating Wolves and Anderlecht respectively to lift the UEFA Cup.

Following a baron spell of appearances leading up to 2006, Spurs have been an almost ever-present figure across UEFA's three club competitions, although missed out last season after a difficult 2022/23 campaign.

With that in mind, Can you name every Tottenham Hotspur have faced in European competitions since 2000? 88 clubs to name, 15 minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

Quiz! Can you name the 40 most valuable players in the world right now?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Quiz! Can you name every MLS team?

Quiz! How well do you know Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo?