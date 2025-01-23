Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United starting XI from their 2003 Champions League win over Rangers?

OK, that's one answer for you...

Manchester United host Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night in a rare meeting between the two teams.

The last time they clashed at Old Trafford was in 2010, a drab goalless draw in the group stages of the Champions League.

But there was a more memorable game seven years earlier, in November 2003, when United ran out dominant 3-0 winners.

How many players from that United team can you name, almost 22 years on?

There's no time limit for this one, and you have 11 players to name.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

You can get a hint, too. Just press the button and Kwizly will give you the next letter you're looking for. Good luck!

