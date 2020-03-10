Quiz! Can you name Tottenham Hotspur's top 30 appearance makers in Europe?

Six minutes on the clock, 30 players to ponder. Go on...

In 1962, Tottenham Hotspur wrote themselves into the record books.

Already the first-ever league and cup double winners - a full decade before rivals Arsenal - they smashed Atletico Madrid 5-1 in Rotterdam to become the first British club to win a UEFA competition.

Tonight, Jose Mourinho's men dust themselves off from the disappointment of Madrid last summer and focus on another European final.

Spurs have a history of wonderful European nights - we're looking for the 30 footballers who have featured most heavily on their pursuits across the continent.

There are some classic names on the list but some contemporary ones too.

If you're Tottenham till you die, we're expecting 100%. No pressure...

