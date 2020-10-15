FPL tips: why you should play your wildcard this week

Some of our FPL tips aim to give you a sneaky advantage over your rivals, while others just make sure you don't get left behind by the competition. This particular piece advice falls into the latter category.

Playing your wildcard after the first international break of the season is fairly common practice. Hundreds of thousands of players will be taking this opportunity to revamp their entire squads after a difficult start to the campaign, so it's no secret to suggest you do the same.

You've now had a chance to see which signings are performing well at their new clubs, which expensive players aren't pulling their weight and which inexpensive gems you need to bring in asap.

So, here are a few reasons you should play your wildcard ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

The cost-cutters

It does tend to be that after the first international break, many of the teams in each league start to resemble one another quite closely. The simple fact is, there are players you can't afford not to have in your lineup and that goes for everybody.

The obvious candidate from the season so far is Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m). The second top-scoring attacker on the game behind Harry Kane, but a whole £3m cheaper than his England teammate, Calvert-Lewin represents that rare thing in Fantasy Football - a cheap signing who can keep apace with expensive stars.

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) is another great bet for your forward line, with the former Bournemouth man already flying at Newcastle. Ditto Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford (a bargain £5.8m). Jack Grealish (£7.1m) and James Rodriguez (£7.8m) have also performed well above their price tag, while Aston Villa's defenders and goalkeeper are also budget picks which have started the season in great form.

Bring these players in for some expensive flops and you'll have an in-form team peppered with expensive signings that are actually worth paying for.

Which brings us nicely along to...

The costly errors

It's okay, we all make mistakes sometimes. The important thing is we learn from them.

Much was expected of certain players in your squad and they haven't cut the mustard in the opening four game weeks. Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) have each scored just a single goal and face a tough run of fixtures over the coming weeks. Sergio Aguero (£10.4m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.4m) are injured for at least the next two matchdays. In fact, any player you have from Manchester City deserves a touch of scrutiny.

Timo Werner (£9.3m) has played every minute for Chelsea but is yet to score. Anthony Martial (£8.8m) has more red cards than goals. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (an eye-watering £11.9m) has buried a single strike in the opening four games. Trent Alexander Arnold (the most expensive defender on the game at £7.5m) has just one assist and a measly 14 points, and Liverpool teammate Alisson (£6m) is out until the end of November.

If they're not performing, it's time to cash in. The mountain of cash you'll be left with might just get you a few of these players...

The buy at any costs

Given the way Tottenham ended last season, it shouldn't have been such a surprise to see them doing well in the opening games of this campaign. Still, the sheer cost of the likes of Harry Kane (£10.6m) and Son Heung-Min (£9.1m) will have put many off.

You may just have to suck it up. Kane has been in breathtaking form, with six assists and three goals taking his points tally to 44 - an average of 11 per game. Son, meanwhile, is on 45 points, with six goals and one assist.

Spurs face West Ham, Burnley, Brighton and West Brom in their next four fixtures, meaning Kane, Son and the rest of Jose Mourinho's squad are in line to pick up plenty more points in the coming weeks. Make sure you have them.

Mohamed Salah (the most expensive player on the game at £12.2m) has been his reliable self, scoring five and setting-up one to notch 41 points this far. The Reds have a mixed bag of matches coming up - beginning with the Merseyside derby - but Salah its about as close to a sure thing in this game as can be imagined.

Just face it - you need them in your team this weekend. Play that wildcard and get some points on the board this weekend.

