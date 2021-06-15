France v Germany live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

France v Germany live stream, ITV, Tuesday 15 June, 8pm BST

France and Germany will go head-to-head in one of the most highly-anticipated group-stage matches at Euro 2020.

World champions and the bookmakers’ favourites going into the tournament, anything less than victory this summer would be a disappointment for the French. Didier Deschamps has tremendous strength in depth to call upon, so much so that the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Nabil Fekir, Tanguy Ndombele and Anthony Martial did not even make it into the 26-man squad.

France were made even stronger last month when Deschamps decided to recall Karim Benzema after a six-year absence from the national team. Olivier Giroud might not have been best pleased, but the addition of the Real Madrid striker to an attack which already features Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe is yet further evidence of why France are the team to beat at Euro 2020.

The attack is mouth-watering, but it is arguably les Bleus’ defensive options that set them apart from the likes of England and Belgium. Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe form a solid partnership at centre-back, while N’Golo Kante is the best ball-winner in world football. France are unlikely to concede many goals this summer.

Germany also have some gifted players to call upon, particularly in midfield where Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan look set to start. There is speed on the flanks provided by players like Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, while Joachim Low sensibly swallowed his pride and recalled Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller.

There are doubts over Low himself, however, with many Germans unconvinced that he is still the right man to lead the national team. The long-serving coach will step down after this tournament, for which he has yet to settle on a preferred formation. Whether that comes to be seen as admirable adaptability or unforgivable indecision will depend on Tuesday’s result in Munich.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on ITV/ITV Hub. See below for watching details where you are.

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.