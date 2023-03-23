France vs Netherlands live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

France vs Netherlands live stream and match preview, Friday 24 March, 7.45pm GMT

France vs Netherlands live stream and match preview

France vs Netherlands is on Viaplay Sports in the UK.

A heavyweight clash kicks off the Group B action as World Cup runners-up France face the Netherlands to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Les Bleus fell agonisingly short of a successful title defence in Qatar, losing to Argentina on penalties in the final despite a spirited comeback and stunning Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

The Oranje suffered a similar fate, as Wout Weghorst’s dramatic late double sent their quarter-final against Lionel Messi’s men the distance, only for them to fail in a shoot-out.

Ronald Koeman has since re-taken the reins of the Dutch national team and will make his second debut in Paris against a French side looking to put the pain of Qatar behind them.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Team news

A few familiar faces will be absent for France, as this is their first game since Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema announced their international retirement.

Wesley Fofana and William Saliba withdrew from the Bleus squad through injury, while Koeman is without Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn for the same reason.

Form

France: DWWWL

Netherlands: DWWDW

Referee

Maurizio Mariani of Italy will be the referee for France vs Netherlands.

Stadium

France vs Netherlands will be played at Stade de France in Paris.

Kick-off and channel

France vs Netherlands kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Friday 24 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.45pm ET / 12:45pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Euro 2024 TV rights

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.