France vs Spain live stream: How to watch men's Olympics football final 2024 for free

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has been one of the stars for the home side.

Looking for a France vs Spain live stream? We've got you covered. Olympics coverage is free on 9Now in Australia, CBC Gem in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch men's Olympics football from anywhere.

France vs Spain live stream Date: Friday, August 9

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST (Saturday)

FREE STREAMS: 9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Host nation France will be looking to round off a fairytale summer in Paris with a gold medal on Friday having reached the final with relative ease. Crystal Palace man Jean-Philippe Mateta has been the talisman guiding an exciting young French team to glory so far, with his four goals leaving him firmly in the chase for the Golden Boot award.

Spain, however, will be looking to add to their European Championship victory earlier this summer as their exciting young stars hope to reap the rewards of another dazzling showing in tournament football. Barcelona's Fermin Lopez has had a tournament to remember, grabbing four goals in five games so far, including the opener in the semi-final.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch men's Olympics football wherever you are.

Watch France vs Spain in the UK

You'll be able to watch free Olympics live streams throughout the Games across the BBC's terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service – though you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

Unfortunately, the BBC doesn't have full rights to the Olympics, and is limited to broadcasting two streams at any one time. In other words, if France vs Spain isn't one of the lucky events chosen you'll need to go elsewhere.

For the most comprehensive service in the UK you'll need to subscribe to Eurosport and Discovery Plus, who are offering 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams. Between now and 11 August you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan. This gives you access to all the Olympics action for just £3.99 per month, a massive saving on the usual £6.99. Even better, new customers will be able to enjoy the discounted price for the rest of the year.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Spain from anywhere

If you’re travelling abroad for France vs Spain then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal when you know you'd have access back home.

But help is at hand. All you need to do to navigate those geoblocking restrictions is buy yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but NordVPN scores particularly highly for the Olympics:

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

Free France vs Spain live streams

Outside the UK there are plenty of places you can watch France vs Spain live streams – including free options in Australia and Canada.

Australia

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service have the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. You can watch Olympics live streams from almost every session live and on demand through dedicated channels across the network.

Paid subscription service Stan is also covering the Games ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution.

Travelling abroad during the tournament? Fans away from home can still watch their usual France vs Spain live stream as they would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Read on to find out how.

Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada courtesy of CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (There's also an option to watch without ads if you pay $5.99 a month for CBC's Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You can also watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

Watch France vs Spain in the US

USA

NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company's cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service.

You can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

You'll also be able to tune into watch a France vs Spain live stream on cable channel USA Network. The match kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

No cable? No problem. Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Stadium

France vs Spain will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Take a look at all of the Olympics stadiums where games have been played across France.