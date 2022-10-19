Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Thursday 20 October, 7.30pm BST

Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream live stream and match preview

Looking for a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream? We've got you covered.

Marco Silva's side will be looking to return to winning ways after a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth (opens in new tab) at the weekend. Fulham (opens in new tab) have now gone three games without a victory and have won just one of their last five outings, a run of form which has seen them drop into the bottom half of the table.

Survival remains the objective for the Cottagers this term, and Fulham have made a positive start to the season in that regard. But Silva will know that his team needs to tighten up at the back after conceding two or more goals in each of their last five games.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) lost 2-0 to Chelsea (opens in new tab) on Sunday, although there were elements of his team's performance that will have pleased Steven Gerrard.

Individual errors ultimately proved costly for Villa, who were also unfortunate to come up against an opposition goalkeeper at the top of this game, with Kepa Arrizabalaga making several superb stops to keep the home team out.

After overseeing just one win in his team's last eight games, Gerrard finds himself under pressure. A defeat at Craven Cottage could spell the end for the former Rangers (opens in new tab) boss, with Villa reportedly eyeing an ambitious swoop for Mauricio Pochettino.

Fulham will have to make do without Kenny Tete, Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon through injury, while Nathaniel Chalobah remains suspended.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Lucas Digne, Boubacar Camara, Ludwig Augustinsson, Diego Carlos and Cameron Archer for this trip to London. Tyrone Mings is likely to be fit after sustaining a knock against Chelsea.

Form

Fulham: DLLWL

Aston Villa: LDDWD

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream.

Stadium

Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream will be played at Craven Cottage.

Other games

Leicester City vs Leeds United will also take place on Thursday night.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Thursday 20 October and you can watch the match in the UK on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.