Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Tuesday 30 August, 7.30pm

Brighton will be looking to build on their victory over Leeds on Saturday when they travel to Fulham.

Graham Potter's side have made an impressive start to the season, amassing 10 points from a possible 12 to sit level on points with Tottenham (opens in new tab) and Manchester City (opens in new tab), and ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab). Brighton began the campaign with a 2-1 victory over United at Old Trafford and they have not looked back from there.

The Seagulls have at times struggled for consistency under Potter, with long unbeaten runs often giving way to sustained stretches without a victory. But the way Brighton have started the season suggests they could be genuine challengers for the European places in 2022/23. Potter's star continues to rise.

Fulham (opens in new tab) suffered their first defeat of the season last time out, but there were still positives for Marco Silva to take from his side's performance at the Emirates Stadium. Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the visitors the lead, but Arsenal fought back to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win.

The early signs suggest Fulham will be more competitive at this level than they were in their last two spells in the Premier League. Tuesday's meeting with Brighton will be tough, but Fulham will back themselves to cause their opponents problems in front of their own fans.

Jakub Moder is still out with a knee problem and will not make his first appearance of the season here. Brighton will also have to make do without Adam Lallana, but Joel Veltman could feature if he passes a late fitness test. Jeremy Sarmiento is a major doubt.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon will play no part for Fulham, who have never lost to their upcoming opponents in the Premier League. Meanwhile, on-loan central defender Shane Duffy is ineligible to face his parent club.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 30 August and is being shown on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

